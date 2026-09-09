Maryland, Connecticut ramp up competition after smashing FCS foes

Maryland and UConn cruised to Week 1 victories over FCS opponents, so they'll face their first significant tests of the season when they meet Saturday in East Hartford, Conn.

The Terrapins (1-0) dominated the trenches in their 62-0 home win over Hampton last Saturday.

The Terps piled up 365 rushing yards on 40 carries to account for more than half of their 646 total yards. Maryland also rushed for six scores after managing just nine on the ground last season.

The defense recorded five sacks while allowing just 10 rushing yards on 31 carries. The Terps limited Hampton to six first downs -- and four came on the Pirates' final drive.

Sophomore quarterback Malik Washington had a subpar game by his standards, going 19 of 31 for 186 yards and one touchdown. It was just his second time in his 13-game career he finished with fewer than 200 passing yards.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley said he's focused on this team continuing to improve and battle a tough UConn team on the road.

"The work is going to be what's important as we have our first opportunity to travel together," Locksley said. "Really looking forward to how we respond going into a tough environment."

UConn (1-0) took down Lafayette 56-7 last Saturday as the Huskies put up a program-record 671 total yards. It was the first game of the Jason Candle era for the Huskies as they constructed a roster with 87 new players, including 60 through the transfer portal.

One of the standouts against the Leopards was quarterback Kalieb Osborne, who followed Candle to UConn from Toledo. Osborne was 19 of 26 for 265 yards and four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing). He was the Huskies' leading rusher with 90 yards on eight carries.

Candle expects Maryland to pose a greater challenge.

"I think, No. 1, we haven't been through any adversity yet," Candle said Monday. "That's our challenge this week, to continue to hone in on practice details and practice habits so we're ready for when the you-know-what hits the fan."