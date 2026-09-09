Nebraska DL Mac Markway retires due to ongoing knee issues

Nebraska defensive lineman Mac Markway announced his retirement one game into the new season after battling through knee injuries over the past two years.

Markway, who switched from tight end to defensive end this season, posted a statement on his Instagram account Wednesday. He played six snaps in the Cornhuskers' 49-21 win over Ohio on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb., and was listed on the third team of the depth chart for this week's home game against Bowling Green.

"The reality is my knees just aren't what they used to be and aren't letting me play at the level I want to," he wrote, citing five season-ending injuries in his football career. "I got a huge weight and stress off my shoulders with this decision and I am truly at peace with it. I am going to be around the facility helping y'all boys in another aspect of football. It's time to conquer the world in a different aspect of not just Mac the football player, but as Mac Markway."

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Markway thanked his teammates and coaches over his career in his social media post.

Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule lauded Markway's comeback from injuries during his Monday news conference.

"Mac Markway, coming off of three torn ACLs and been here for two years, hasn't played," Rhule said. "His role will, I think, significantly be amplified each week. I think you'll see him continue to move forward."

Markway transferred to Nebraska after his freshman season at LSU, where he played in 12 games with one start in 2023 and caught three passes for 16 yards.

He sustained a season-ending torn ACL at Nebraska in 2024 and became a redshirt. Markway's ACL repair failed during fall camp in 2025, causing him to miss the entire season.

Markway was selected Academic All-Big Ten in 2025 and made the Nebraska Scholar-Athletic Honor Roll four times.

He was a four-star prospect at De Smet Jesuit High School near his native St. Louis, despite missing his senior season while recovering from an injury, according to the Nebraska athletics website.