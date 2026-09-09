No. 14 USC getting defensive as Louisiana visits

No. 14 Southern California welcomes Sun Belt Conference opponent Louisiana to Los Angeles on Saturday for the first-ever meeting between the programs.

USC (2-0) rolled to a 39-0 shutout of Fresno State last Friday behind one of the most dominant defensive performances from a Trojans team in the last two decades. The Bulldogs' 116 yards were the fewest a USC opponent gained in a game since Notre Dame had just 91 in November 2008.

Safety Kennedy Urlacher made two sacks, one of which resulted in a safety. Cornerback Alex Graham also delivered a safety against Fresno State.

The Trojans pass-rush could be even more prolific in Week 2, with talented tackle Jahkeem Stewart (foot) potentially making his 2026 debut.

"We'll see how the week of practice goes, but he's back into practice and participating," USC coach Lincoln Riley said on Tuesday evening, adding there's "a shot of [Stewart] playing" against Louisiana.

Stewart made 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks and intercepted a pass as a freshman in 2025.

Louisiana (1-0) visits Los Angeles coming off its own impressive showing on defense in Week 1, holding Football Championship Subdivision opponent Lamar to just 56 rushing yards in a 38-7 rout.

The Ragin' Cajuns defense went without allowing a point, as Lamar's lone touchdown came on an interception return in the fourth quarter.

"What I was really proud of with our team was I thought we played really complementary football," Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux said. "Last year, it wasn't until really the middle of the year when I thought we started to take advantage on offense of stops on defense."

Louisiana scored on four of its first six possessions in Week 1, including on two drives that began on the Lamar side of the 50-yard line. Generating similar complementary opportunities in Week 2 could prove much more difficult against a USC offense averaging 528.5 yards through its first two games, including 317.5 through the air from quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Maiava has completed 48 of 54 pass attempts (88.9%) with five touchdowns and no interceptions to start the season. He went almost a month into the 2025 campaign before throwing his first pick.

"We've got to try to make [the USC offense] as one-dimensional as we can," Desmoreaux said. "It always starts with stopping the run. Then, look -- with a team that explosive, if you stop the run and they're berating you throwing it, then that's what it is."

USC has spread its rushing responsibilities primarily between backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller through the first two contests. The duo have combined for 49 carries and 223 yards with each running for a touchdown.

The Trojans rotation of pass-catchers has been multifaceted, with six players receiving between five and 11 throws. Freshman wideout Trent Mosley's 11 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns set the pace.

The Louisiana offense went heavy with the run in its first contest, racking up 243 yards on the ground with four different ball-carriers scoring touchdowns. Among the group was quarterback Lunch Winfield, whose 84 rushing yards matched running back Darrell Smith (two touchdowns) for the team high.

As a passer, Winfield completed 16 of 22 passes for 189 yards and was intercepted twice.