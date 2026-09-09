Patriots WR A.J. Brown exits in third quarter with right ankle injury

Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown walked off the field with a right ankle injury on New England's opening possession of the second half Wednesday night at Seattle.

The Patriots announced Brown was questionable to return to the game.

Brown was targeted by a third-down pass from Drake Maye, but Seahawks nickel cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett deflected the pass to force a punt. Pritchett's knee landed on the outside of Brown's ankle, which twisted inward as he went to the ground.

Seattle was penalized for roughing the punter on fourth down, giving New England a fresh set of downs. Brown was not on the field with the offense as the drive resumed.

Brown removed his right cleat and entered the blue medical tent on New England's sideline as the Patriots added a field goal to go ahead 10-0 in the third quarter.

Acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade in early June, Brown had three receptions for a team-high 26 yards in the first half.