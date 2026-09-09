Purdue plots more balanced attack against Wake Forest

After routing FCS foe Indiana State to start the season behind a big effort from quarterback Ryan Browne, Purdue figures Saturday's visit from Wake Forest could require greater reliance on the ground game.

Good thing the Boilermakers have Fame Ijeboi in the backfield.

The Minnesota transfer rushed 11 times for 87 yards and a touchdown during Purdue's 44-19 victory last week. Ijeboi also had a 63-yard scoring run called back by penalty.

"He runs with a physicality and a lot of body violence," said Purdue offensive coordinator Josh Henson. "He's not an easy guy to tackle."

Purdue (1-0) gained 523 yards against Indiana State, bolstered by an air show from Browne, who was 23-for-29 passing for 317 yards and three scores.

The Boilermakers also averaged 4.4 yards per carry. They'll aim to match that efficiency Saturday to "not let the defense dictate to us," Henson said.

Wake Forest (1-0) rolled past visiting Akron 38-16 in last week's season opener. The Demon Deacons led by 35 points before the Zips struck for two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Jake Dickert challenged players to maintain their mental intensity no matter the situation and feels they've responded favorably as the team plays its final tune-up before ACC play begins next week.

"One thing I know about our group, we've got a really mature group, and they want to be coached. They want to take the lessons. They want to see the things they didn't do well," Dickert said. "They want to go apply them and be better. So, I think the energy and attitude have been really positive."

Also encouraging for Wake Forest: quarterback Gio Lopez's program debut. The North Carolina transfer passed for 350 yards and three touchdowns, with a 72-yard scoring connection with Louisville transfer wideout Antonio Meeks proving fireworks early in the second quarter.

Dickert said wide receiver Carlos Hernandez "will be fine" after he was knocked from the game late in the second quarter. Hernandez had five receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Purdue leads the all-time series 4-1, including three victories in four home games.