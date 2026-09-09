Report: Raiders TE Brock Bowers (knee) expected to miss 1-2 games (NFL)

Candice Ward-Imagn Images

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

NFL

Report: Raiders TE Brock Bowers (knee) expected to miss 1-2 games

By Field Level Media

Sep 9, 20266 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers underwent a meniscus trim this week and is expected to miss one or two games, ESPN and the NFL Network co-reported on Wednesday.

Bowers, 23, had the procedure on Tuesday in Dallas for a knee injury that occurred during training camp but wasn't diagnosed until last week, according to the report.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Bowers was slowed by injuries last season. He dealt with a posterior cruciate ligament issue and a bone bruise in his left knee from the 2025 season opener against New England and still played three games before sitting out the next three.

He was placed on injured reserve for the final two weeks of the season and finished with 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games (eight starts).

Las Vegas selected Bowers in the first round (13th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He made the All-Pro first team as a rookie with 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five TDs in 17 games (16 starts).

Also, second-year running back Ashton Jeanty returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his right ankle on Aug. 23. He was hurt when he landed awkwardly while diving for a low pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Jeanty rushed for 975 yards and totaled 1,321 scrimmage yards last season as a rookie. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 draft out of Boise State.

The Raiders host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and visit the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

--Field Level Media

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