Seahawks QB Sam Darnold questionable to return vs. Pats with hip injury (NFL)

Joe Nicholson

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) takes the field for warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

NFL

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold questionable to return vs. Pats with hip injury

By Field Level Media

Sep 9, 20263 hours ago

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold limped off the field after a sack on third down ended the opening drive of the game against visiting New England Thursday night.

Defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones pulled Darnold down on a coverage sack. The Seattle QB, who led the team to a Super Bowl championship last year, was able to get to the sideline without assistance but hobbled toward the bench.

The team announced that it's a hip injury and that Darnold is questionable to return. Backup QB Drew Lock replaced him to begin Seattle's second series, which also ended with a punt.

Medical staff chatted with Darnold briefly before he entered the blue medical tent behind Seattle's bench.

When Darnold emerged from the tent, he donned a blue Seahawks baseball cap and left the sideline area with medical staff for additional testing.

NBC reported on the broadcast that he's in the x-ray area undergoing further examination.

Darnold completed one of his two pass attempts, a 13-yard connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...
Loading...