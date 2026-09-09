Seahawks QB Sam Darnold questionable to return vs. Pats with hip injury

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold limped off the field after a sack on third down ended the opening drive of the game against visiting New England Thursday night.

Defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones pulled Darnold down on a coverage sack. The Seattle QB, who led the team to a Super Bowl championship last year, was able to get to the sideline without assistance but hobbled toward the bench.

The team announced that it's a hip injury and that Darnold is questionable to return. Backup QB Drew Lock replaced him to begin Seattle's second series, which also ended with a punt.

Medical staff chatted with Darnold briefly before he entered the blue medical tent behind Seattle's bench.

When Darnold emerged from the tent, he donned a blue Seahawks baseball cap and left the sideline area with medical staff for additional testing.

NBC reported on the broadcast that he's in the x-ray area undergoing further examination.

Darnold completed one of his two pass attempts, a 13-yard connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.