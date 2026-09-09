UCF brings extended road skid into clash with Pitt, Mason Heintschel

There are great starts to a season, and then there's what Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel enjoyed last week.

Heintschel threw for 453 yards, and his seven touchdown passes tied the Pitt record and set an ACC single-game mark, leading the Panthers to a 59-14 rout of Miami hio) in their season opener. Completing 31 of 41 passes, he earned Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week honors.

Heintschel will try to construct an encore performance Saturday when Pitt (1-0) takes on visiting UCF (1-0).

Making Heintschel's performance even more remarkable was that he spread the wealth. Seven different receivers caught his touchdown passes, and 10 different players recorded at least one reception.

What impressed Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi was that Heintschel avoided the pass rush time after time. Miami (Ohio) sacked him only once and missed multiple chances because of his mobility in the pocket.

"He's like a little magician back there," Narduzzi said. "Not only can he throw it, but he has that knack to make people miss and get out of trouble."

Also impressive last week was Pitt's run defense. The Panthers allowed just 28 yards on 21 carries, and it wasn't boosted by sacks, either, as Pitt had just two for 20 yards.

The Knights similarly opened with a dominant win against FCS foe Bethune-Cookman. They rolled to a 73-6 win last Thursday, establishing a 38-0 halftime lead and piling on the points after halftime.

Alonza Barnett III hit 11 of 18 passes for 158 yards for UCF, while Louisville transfer Duke Watson added 110 yards and a score on just seven carries. The Knights finished with 560 total yards and allowed just 181.

UCF figures to have a much tougher time in this one. Not only are the Panthers a serious step up in class from Bethune-Cookman, but the Knights have struggled mightily away from home. Since a Sept. 14, 2024 win at TCU, they have dropped nine straight road games.

"This is a completely different team, and we'll do the best we can to get them prepared and try to play our best," said UCF coach Scott Frost.