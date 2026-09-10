Colts ready plan for Lamar Jackson, unpredictable Ravens

Sunday is a massive day for the Doyles.

Declan Doyle dons the headset as Ravens offensive coordinator and calls plays for Baltimore in the opener at Indianapolis. The Colts are hoping little brother Dillon, a defensive quality control coach, is able to crack the code amid an air of unpredictability steepened by the combination of novelty and Baltimore's cheat-code quarterback.

"He's the one breaking down the tape and (things) like that, so I haven't talked to him for a while," Declan Doyle said of the scheduled reunion with Dillon at Lucas Oil Stadium. "I love my brother, but it is what it is."

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has been training on parts of Declan Doyle's game plan for days. He couldn't mask an ear-to-ear smile when asked for his early take on what's coming in Indy.

"I don't believe a defense is prepared for what's in store for them," Jackson said.

Declan Doyle is part of a fresh coaching staff in Baltimore. John Harbaugh was fired at the end of the 2025 season, following a heartbreaking loss at Pittsburgh.

In is Jesse Minter, a one-time assistant with the Ravens who returns to Baltimore as head coach after serving as Jim Harbaugh's defensive coordinator with the Chargers. His scheme is less of an unknown than the offensive plan.

Another new face for Baltimore, rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, had a strong summer and might work his way into a prominent role due to injury issues. Zay Flowers (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, and Devontez Walker (groin) is also hurting.

Jackson won't be shocked by much the Colts throw at him. Second-year Indianapolis defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was the longtime maestro of division rival Cincinnati's defense. His record against Jackson is 1-9.

On the flip side, the Colts had no trouble busting through Minter's defense with the Chargers last season. Indianapolis won 38-24 behind three rushing touchdowns from Jonathan Taylor plus Daniel Jones' 288 passing yards and two TD passes. Wide receiver Alec Pierce had five receptions for 98 yards.

"I think anytime you play an opponent, I think anyone and everyone that we play against wants to take (Taylor) away," Colts coach Shane Steichen said. "So, we go through that process every week to try to get plays for him in the run game and the pass game to get him open, and that's the process that we go through each and every week so he can be successful."

Pierce is stepping into the No. 1 receiver role for the Colts. Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Steelers in the offseason. However, Pierce was slowed by a foot/heel issue in the offseason and remains listed on the injury report entering Week 1.

"Working out the kinks last week, getting (Pierce) back in, throwing routes on the side, too, ... and getting those reps as well this week in practice will be big," Steichen said of getting Pierce and Jones back on the same page. "But obviously, they had a good connection last year and I think both those guys are veterans that kind of know each other really well. So, we're looking forward to that."