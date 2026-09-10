Cowboys signing TE Brevyn Spann-Ford to 3-year extension

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford has agreed to a three-year contract extension for $18 million with $12.075 million guaranteed, NFL Network reported on Thursday.

The Cowboys did not disclose financial terms in announcing the extension for Spann-Ford, who could have been a restricted free agent after the 2026 season and now will be under contract through 2029. He was due to count $1,090,847 against the salary cap this season, according to Spotrac.

Spann-Ford, 26, went undrafted out of the University of Minnesota in 2024. The Cowboys use him as primarily a blocking tight end and special teams player.

He played in 17 games last season with five starts and caught nine of 13 targets for 90 yards and one touchdown. He played on 300 offensive snaps (25%) and 243 special teams snaps (50%) last season.

Spann-Ford appeared in all 34 games for Dallas the past two seasons and totaled 18 receptions on 27 targets for 178 yards, one touchdown and 10 first downs.

He is teamed with two-time Pro Bowl selection Jake Ferguson, who is more of a receiving tight end.