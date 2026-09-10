Jets RB Breece Hall says he'll be available for opener vs. Titans

New York Jets running back Breece Hall says he will be ready for the team's season opener Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Hall participated fully at practice Thursday, more than three weeks after suffering a groin strain on Aug. 17. He told media after practice his time on the sideline was a "very good two-week vacation."

"I could have been out there a little earlier, but the team -- I'm thankful they were very cautious with me," he said.

Hall said he "freaked out" after suffering the non-contact injury while running the ball. He said it was his first groin injury, but added it started healing "pretty fast."

Jets first-year offensive coordinator Frank Reich told media that he'll utilize Hall as normal unless head coach Aaron Glenn and the training staff tell him to limit his snaps. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis will also be available for touches out of the backfield.

Hall, 25, is entering his fifth NFL season. He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing for the first time last year with 1,065 yards. He rushed for four touchdowns in 16 games (all starts). He has been used extensively as a receiver at times, but his targets dipped from 76 in 2024 to 48 in 2025, and his receptions fell from 57 to 36 amid a change at offensive coordinator from Nathaniel Hackett to Tanner Engstrand. Reich is his fourth OC in five seasons.

The trip to Nashville will represent a reunion of sorts for Hall. He will be going up against a Titans defense that includes former Jets Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers and Solomon Thomas and is helmed by former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who will be making his debut as Tennessee's head coach Sunday.