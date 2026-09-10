NFL doormats Jets, Titans draw ideal opponents in Week 1 -- each other

Two teams looking to rebound from disastrous 2025 seasons are hoping to use the other as a springboard to a better 2026.

When the Tennessee Titans take on the visiting New York Jets on Sunday, they'll do so with a new coach who tried and failed to find success with New York. After a successful second run as San Francisco's defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh is now on his second NFL head coaching job.

Tennessee struggled mightily the previous two seasons, pulling the ripcord on coach Brian Callahan after starting 1-5 in 2025 following a 3-14 first season in 2024. Interim coach Mike McCoy brought the team home with a second straight 3-14 mark.

It was a rough initiation to the NFL for rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in 2025 who didn't have enough protection up front or enough help from his receivers to compensate for his inexperience. Saleh is optimistic that Ward is going to make big strides with a year of hard knocks under his belt.

"This kid's not going to fail," Saleh said. "Obviously, I put my job on that one. But he's not going to fail. He's special."

Ward showed flashes of brilliance last season, finishing with 3,169 yards passing and 15 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. The team hopes his 59.8% completion rate rises with better play around him.

Former New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson gives Ward much-needed help, as should rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate. Defensively, Tennessee beefed up its defensive line with the likes of former Jet Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers (Broncos) and Jacob Martin (Commanders).

Saleh believes a fast start could give his team the boost it needs to compete in the AFC South.

"Winning Week 1, starting fast, is always good," he said. "You win a couple early, start getting momentum, start getting confidence with a young group ... who knows where it goes?"

That could work for the Jets, too. Second-year coach Aaron Glenn endured the same 3-14 record Tennessee logged, only with a twist: New York's defense became the first one to not record an interception since the NFL started tracking the stat in 1933.

New York was also outscored by a league-record 107 points in December. For the season, the team was outscored by an embarrassing 203 points.

New York has brought in some veterans in key spots to help improve the product. Geno Smith is back for his second stint as the team's quarterback after a failed 2025 campaign in Las Vegas, while linebacker Demario Davis and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick should boost a defense in need of big-play guys.

The changes struck a chord with perhaps the most accomplished player offensively, wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

"I've seen everything I need to see out of the guys we have and I've done things differently personally to try and play my role to the best of my ability," he said. "Something's going to happen this year. It's our job to go play ball and do it."

New York running back Breece Hall, the Jets' top rusher each of the last four seasons, has a groin injury but was a full participant in practice Wednesday. However, edge rusher Joseph Ossai (foot) and receiver Tim Patrick (groin) did not practice. Tennessee linebacker Cedric Gray (concussion), who was injured in a UTV accident over the weekend, did not practice but has a chance to clear protocol in time to play on Sunday.

The Titans own a 25-21-1 lead in the all-time series that includes a playoff win in 1991 when the franchise was the Houston Oilers. However, the Jets own wins in four of the last five matchups, including a 24-17 decision two years ago in Nashville.