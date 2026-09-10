Packers RB Josh Jacobs pleads no contest to misdemeanor charges

Packers running back Josh Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property on Thursday in a Green Bay (Wis.) courtroom.

Jacobs was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs on the battery charge, while the court deferred the proceedings on the criminal damage to property count for 12 months, at which time it will be dismissed upon completion of the terms of the agreement.

A follow-up court date was set for Sept. 10, 2027.

"I fully understand the seriousness of the situation and I take full responsibility," Jacobs said, per ESPN.

Jacobs left the courthouse without speaking to the media.

Thursday's court appearance was moved from November at Jacobs' request. He was charged with a pair of misdemeanors in connection to a May arrest just outside of Green Bay that local police referred to as a "disturbance complaint."

Per multiple reports, the court ordered Jacobs to avoid contact with the alleged female victim, receive counseling, remain under supervision of criminal justice officials and pay restitution to the victim as part of accepting his plea.

Jacobs, 28, was placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list on Aug. 27.

Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games (all starts) last season. He also had 36 receptions for 282 yards and a score.

Signed to a four-year, $48 million deal in 2024, Jacobs is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2020, 2022, 2024). He also was a first-team All Pro in 2022, when he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 yards as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jacobs has rushed for 7,803 yards with 74 TDs in 105 games (104 starts) with the Raiders (2019-23) and Packers. He has 269 catches for 2,072 yards and two scores. The Raiders picked him in the first round (24th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama.