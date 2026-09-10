Raiders, Dolphins expecting the unexpected in Week 1

Malik Willis opens a season as QB1 for the first time in his career when the Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Expectations outside the team facility are not exactly high. But Willis, who was drafted by the Titans and played for the Packers last season, doesn't have time to worry about public opinion these days.

"Expectation versus reality. I mean, people can expect whatever, but when we get out there, we'll see what they try to do to attack us and we'll try to do our best to play against it. We just play ball. I mean, obviously, everybody has these mindsets and thoughts on what it's going to be and what it is. If people can see the future, everybody play the lottery, but people can't."

Willis spent the first two seasons of his career with the Titans before being acquired by the Packers to serve as Jordan Love's backup. He has played in 22 career games but has only 155 pass attempts and seven turnovers (three interceptions, four fumbles lost).

First-year coach Jeff Hafley was hired to replace Mike McDaniel. He was defensive coordinator in Green Bay and knows what he has in Willis, but there are many other variables in play with one of the league's youngest rosters. Miami could begin the season with rookies listed as the starter or top backup at 10 of 22 positions. That includes two starting wide receivers, third-round picks Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas.

The Dolphins released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos. and the QB1 spot opened for Willis after Tua Tagovailoa was released.

One Miami skill-position mainstay, running back De'Von Achane, was retained and should power a potent running game in which Willis expects to be a factor.

Willis said he is keeping his goals big picture.

"Just go out there and have as much fun as possible," he said. "I mean, this is an opportunity of a lifetime, bro. Not many people get to play and start football games in the National Football League."

The Raiders have little concrete evidence of what Willis and the Dolphins might do offensively.

Hafley said he extensively reviewed film of the 2025 Seahawks to pick up first-year head coach Klint Kubiak's tendencies.

"I mean, it's a big challenge. I think early in the season, it's got to be about yourself, and that's my message to the team," Hafley said.

Kirk Cousins will begin the season as the starter for the Raiders, who plan to take their time introducing No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza to the rest of the league.

As the 39-year-old Kubiak begins his career as a head coach on Sunday, he's banking on Cousins' experience having an impact.

Cousins turned 38 in August and is playing in his 175th regular-season game. He needs 300 passing yards to reach 45,000 for his career.

"We're going to let Kirk go, but everybody's got to be ready," Kubiak said. "The backup has got to be ready."

Not many anticipated Mendoza being a backup, and few expect him to remain a QB2 for long.

Cousins said he's excited to take the opportunity as a starter for the fourth franchise of his 15-year career.

"You just never know what the next snap is going to bring, what the next week is going to bring, what the next year is going to bring," Cousins said. "I have learned in this league that anything can happen."

Kubiak said the offense is "still growing." Tight end Brock Bowers (knee) could miss multiple games, but running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle) will be available in what the Raiders anticipate as a timeshare role alongside Mike Washington Jr.

Cousins is "ready to play" and had a great preseason, Kubiak said.

"He's playing good ball," Kubiak said. "He's starting for a reason. ... I think the No. 1 thing (to achieve longevity is) you've been through a lot, wins, success, failure.

"He's always been urgent. He's a better leader. ... He's very confident in what he wants, what he wants it to look like. He's just extremely confident right now in over-communicating (what he wants it to look like) on Sunday."