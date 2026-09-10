Reports: Tua Tagovailoa favoring back as opener draws near

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appeared to be favoring his back at practice Thursday, multiple outlets reported.

The injury occurred in the portion of practice open to the media. A brief snippet of video posted by 11Alive News in Atlanta showed Tagovailoa throwing a pass, then staggering to the turf while touching his back with his right hand. He quickly got back up on his feet.

Cooper Rush, who is listed as Tagovailoa's backup to start the season, continued to take practice reps. Michael Penix Jr. is still recovering from left knee surgery after an ACL tear last November.

Tagovailoa, 28, is in his first season with the Falcons after playing the first six of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. He reportedly had been dealing with back issues early in camp but had been lined up to start the season opener Sunday on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the Dolphins, Tagovailoa completed 68.0% of his throws for 18,166 yards with 120 touchdowns and 59 interceptions over 78 games (76 starts). He was a Pro Bowler in 2023.