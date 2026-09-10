San Diego State steps into old Pac-12 territory, takes on UCLA

New Pac-12 conference member San Diego State will make the 140-mile trek north to Pasadena to visit former Pac-12 member UCLA on Saturday.

For the Bruins (1-0), now of the Big Ten, Week 2 marks the home debut of Bob Chesney. UCLA's first-year head coach who oversaw a 45-24 win in Week 1 at Cal. The Bruins sealed the win with a 21-point fourth quarter.

The lone blemish in the dominant final period, which included Ta'Shawn James intercepting a pair of Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele pass attempts to set up two Wayne Knight touchdown carries, was UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava hobbling to the sideline after a scramble.

"That was something he worked through and by the end of the game, he was good to go," Chesney said during his Monday media availability. "Seeing him (on Sunday) and again (Monday), everything looks really good."

With Iamaleava evidently unscathed after his scary moment, the Bruins will look to build on last week's 461-yard offensive performance against a program long defined by outstanding defense in San Diego State.

The Aztecs (1-0) shook off a slow start against FCS opponent Portland State last Saturday, rolling off 22 second-quarter points en route to a 53-20 win. San Diego State held the Vikings to 3.2 yards per rushing attempt, while Mike Lindsay and Isaiah Green each intercepted a pass attempt.

San Diego State had the nation's sixth-stingiest scoring defense in 2025, holding opponents to 15.4 points per game. The 2026 Aztecs defense features some new faces, including transfer linebacker Sione Hala, who made 10 tackles in Week 1, and is under the direction of first-year coordinator Demetrius Sumler.

Sumler served as San Diego State's cornerbacks coach and passing-game coordinator in 2025.

With Iamaleava healthy, the Aztecs defense must prepare for a multiple-faceted rushing attack that racked up a staggering 8.7 yards per carry at Cal.

Aztecs coach Sean Lewis discussed the offense Chesney led last season at James Madison, which employed a "dynamic, dual-threat quarterback" in Alonza Barnett III.

"Nico is that and then some," Lewis said. "They're doing some things to really accentuate his ability."