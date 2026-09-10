Seahawks GM: Sam Darnold avoided fractured hip, timeline TBD

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold could miss just one game after an MRI showed no significant hip injury, multiple outlets reported Thursday, though the team has yet to confirm.

Darnold, who led the Seahawks to a win in Super Bowl LX in February, left the season-opening rematch against the New England Patriots on Wednesday with a right hip injury sustained on the first series.

While initial tests showed no fracture, Darnold underwent an MRI early Thursday.

General manager John Schneider, speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," was not ready to declare how much time Darnold might miss but clearly was relieved that the injury was not as serious as it could have been. He did not reveal a diagnosis.

"Sam's tough as heck, but timeline we just don't know yet," Schneider said. "We haven't even seen him yet this morning. He just got out of the hospital a couple hours ago. But obviously much better news than we had anticipated early in the game."

Darnold limped off the field after a sack on third down ended the opening drive.

Patriots defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones pulled Darnold down as the QB was trying to escape the pocket on a coverage sack. Darnold, 29, was able to get to the sideline without assistance but hobbled toward the bench. He was ruled out before halftime following an examination in the locker room.

Drew Lock replaced Darnold to begin Seattle's second series, which also ended with a punt. He led the Seahawks, who trailed 10-0 early in the third quarter, to a 13-10 come-from-behind win. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

As Darnold's backup last year, Lock attempted just three passes all season, completing two for 15 yards.

The Seahawks visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 20, then travel to Washington, D.C., to meet the Commanders on Sept. 27.

If Darnold does not play against Arizona but returns against the Commanders, he will have had 17 days between games.