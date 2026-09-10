TCU hosts Grambling as it aims to move past flat Ireland opener

TCU enters its home opener against Grambling on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, hoping its bye week helped in its effort to rebound from a disappointing season-opening loss to North Carolina.

The Horned Frogs scored on their first two possessions but were shut out for the remainder of the 15-10 loss to the Tar Heels in Dublin, Ireland.

Harvard transfer Jaden Craig completed 20 of 32 passes for 175 yards in his TCU debut but did not throw a touchdown. He also lost a fumble that led to a North Carolina field goal.

"He's gotten better (since that game)," TCU coach Sonny Dykes said of Craig at his weekly press conference Tuesday. "I think he's more comfortable. It's the same old thing, the more he plays, the more comfortable he is going to get. The more reps we get in practice, the more comfortable he is going to get."

Jeremy Payne was one of the few bright spots against North Carolina, rushing for 142 yards on 25 carries.

The Horned Frogs (0-1) could get a boost if wide receiver Jordan Dwyer is available. He missed the game against North Carolina with a foot injury. Dykes mentioned Dwyer is questionable for the Grambling game.

Grambling (2-0) opened its season with victories over NCAA Division II programs Clark Atlanta (49-7) and Central State (48-26).

The Tigers have been impressive running the football, producing 361 rushing yards against Central State and 644 total yards.

Grambling has several capable running backs, including Jamarion Parker, Tony Phillips Jr. and Byron Eaton Jr. Parker returned from injury against Central State, while Phillips and Eaton produced touchdown runs of 75 and 58 yards, respectively.

"Running the ball for more than 350 yards is awesome, but we've got to continue to build on this and just get better in the passing game against TCU," Grambling coach Mickey Joseph said.

This is Grambling's first meeting with TCU since 2012, when the Horned Frogs won 56-0.

"We gotta pay the bills at Grambling," Joseph said, alluding to the financial guarantees FCS teams receive to play FBS opponents. "We get to see where we're at. We get a measuring stick outside of a D-II school."