Unbridled Patrick Mahomes shifts gears for Broncos test in MNF opener

Same quarterback, same plan is the approach for the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night when Patrick Mahomes returns to the lineup nine months removed from ACL surgery.

His opening assignment won't be a breeze. The AFC West champion Denver Broncos, with eyes on the NFL single-season team sack record, ride into Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night with Mahomes in their crosshairs.

"You've got to go out there and be yourself," Mahomes said Thursday of his confidence level taking the field with a repaired ACL and LCL in his left knee. "I've built up the strength and built up all the days of rehab so that I can be myself. I'm going to keep myself out of harm's way ... not trying to take big hits.

"But I'm a competitor, I signed up for this and I'm going to go out there and play football. That's how I've always rolled, no matter what it is."

What it is for the Chiefs is a chance to make an early-season statement. Kansas City was fading from contention before Mahomes was hurt on Dec. 14 and went on to miss the playoffs.

Denver went 14-3 last season, earned the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC and swept the Chiefs in the regular season for the first time since 2014. Mahomes did not play in the 20-13 Christmas Day loss in Kansas City, when the Broncos held the Chiefs to 57 passing yards.

"I think we're looking at it and expecting someone who's 100%, someone who's moving well based on what limited footage you get," Broncos coach Sean Payton said of Mahomes. "He's going to be one of those guys that threatens you not only in the pocket, but out of the pocket. So our approach has been pay close attention to what we've seen historically film-wise, how we defend not only him, but their team."

Kansas City's offense is not an exact replica of the one Mahomes operated before his knee injury. The Chiefs signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to replace the running back tandem of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. The Chiefs also drafted Emmett Johnson to restock at the position.

Like Kansas City, the Broncos are celebrating the health of their quarterback. Bo Nix was fully cleared to play Monday as he comes back from a season-ending ankle injury in the AFC divisional round. Nix will get reacclimated in the opening game with a few new members of the supporting cast.

The Broncos gave up their first-round pick to acquire speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins and no longer have to contend with standout Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, who was shipped to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for four draft picks in March.

Nix said he's fairly certain this will be the first time he's faced any defensive coordinator a fifth time, and he's even more confident Steve Spagnuolo will throw something at him he's not expecting.

"I've seen a lot of their structure, and I've gotten more and more comfortable. It's the beginning of the year with Game 1. They're going to throw something at us that we're going to have to make adjustments to and that is one of our keys. Just get to the sidelines and make adjustments," Nix said.

"He'll pressure you at different moments. He'll kind of lull you to sleep and then bring pressure. He'll wait until you cross the 50, get in scoring zone, second-and-long yardages. He likes to just get you to third down, get you to third-and-long so he can bring something else exotic."

Pressure is a specialty of Denver's defense. Even without Jonathon Cooper -- he was placed on the commissioner's exempt list after a pair of offseason arrests -- the Broncos can create havoc with depth and speed off the edge. They had 68 total sacks in the 2025 regular season -- 11 more than any other team and just four off the NFL record of 72 set by the 1984 Chicago Bears. That included three sacks of Mahomes in their Nov. 16 home win.

Mahomes said if he has to take off and run or use his legs to extend plays, he won't hesitate.

"The place will be rocking," Mahomes added. "I think that'll get me even more of a bump, more of an energy boost to go out there and be the best version of myself."