BC LB Bodie Kahoun has movement in extremities after serious injury

Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun had to be taken off on a stretcher during the second quarter of the Eagles' game against Rutgers on Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Kahoun made a tackle on Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond and remained down on the field before training staffs from both teams attended to him.

After a delay of several minutes, Kahoun was transferred via stretcher into an ambulance to be taken off the field. Just before he was loaded in, he gave the crowd a thumbs-up.

Boston College shared on social media that Kahoun "has movement in all extremities and is being taken to a local hospital for further examination."

Kahoun is in his first season at Boston College after spending two years at Notre Dame. He had six tackles Friday before his injury.