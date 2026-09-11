BC LB Bodie Kahoun has movement in extremities after serious injury (College Football)

Denny Medley

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Boston College Eagles helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

College Football

BC LB Bodie Kahoun has movement in extremities after serious injury

By Field Level Media

Sep 11, 2026an hour ago

Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun had to be taken off on a stretcher during the second quarter of the Eagles' game against Rutgers on Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Kahoun made a tackle on Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond and remained down on the field before training staffs from both teams attended to him.

After a delay of several minutes, Kahoun was transferred via stretcher into an ambulance to be taken off the field. Just before he was loaded in, he gave the crowd a thumbs-up.

Boston College shared on social media that Kahoun "has movement in all extremities and is being taken to a local hospital for further examination."

Kahoun is in his first season at Boston College after spending two years at Notre Dame. He had six tackles Friday before his injury.

--Field Level Media

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