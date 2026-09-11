Commanders release veteran OT D.J. Humphries

The Washington Commanders released veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries on Friday.

Humphries, 32, was a first-round draft pick by Arizona in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl with the Cardinals in 2021.

He has played in 108 games (101 starts) with the Cardinals (2016-23), Kansas City Chiefs (2024) and Los Angeles Rams (2025).

The Commanders signed Humphries on Aug. 26 to provide depth after losing five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a torn triceps muscle. Tunsil was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 31.

Washington is expected to start 2024 third-round pick Brandon Coleman at left tackle in Sunday's season opener against the Eagles in Philadelphia.