Commanders release veteran OT D.J. Humphries (NFL)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NFL

Commanders release veteran OT D.J. Humphries

By Field Level Media

Sep 11, 20263 hours ago

The Washington Commanders released veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries on Friday.

Humphries, 32, was a first-round draft pick by Arizona in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl with the Cardinals in 2021.

He has played in 108 games (101 starts) with the Cardinals (2016-23), Kansas City Chiefs (2024) and Los Angeles Rams (2025).

The Commanders signed Humphries on Aug. 26 to provide depth after losing five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a torn triceps muscle. Tunsil was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 31.

Washington is expected to start 2024 third-round pick Brandon Coleman at left tackle in Sunday's season opener against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media

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