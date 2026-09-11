Jets K Jason Sanders earns starting nod for Week 1

The New York Jets named Jason Sanders as the starting kicker for Sunday's season opener against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed on Friday that the Jets will elevate Sanders from the practice squad while also carrying Blake Grupe on the 53-man roster.

"Jason will kick this week. He's had most of the reps," Glenn said, adding that the competition is not over.

"The thing is, Grupe, I want to make sure he gets a solid chance. He just got here last week. He hasn't had a lot of chances," Glenn said. "... I want to make sure that I give him the proper chance for the competition. So, I want to let this thing play out."

Sanders, 30, did not appear in a game last season after playing his first seven seasons with AFC East rival Miami. He made 84.6% of his field goals (187 of 221) and 96.6% of his extra points (259 of 268) in 116 games with the Dolphins from 2018-24.

Grupe, 27, was claimed off waivers from Indianapolis on Aug. 31. He has converted 81.9% of his field goals (86 of 105) and 98.0% of his PATs (96 of 98) in 50 games with the New Orleans Saints (2023-25) and Colts (2025).