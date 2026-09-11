Report: Baylor rules out QB DJ Lagway (ankle)

With starting quarterback DJ Lagway out Saturday due to an ankle injury sustained in the season opener, Nate Bennett will make his first career start against Prairie View A&M, ESPN reported on Friday.

Lagway was injured in a 17-16 loss to Auburn in his Baylor debut after transferring from Florida. Per the report, the injury is not considered long term, but he won't be available Saturday.

Bennett played sparingly the last two seasons, completing 6 of 9 passes for 53 yards.

In the loss to Auburn, Lagway completed 27 of 54 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception and a lost fumble. He nearly led the Bears to a comeback win, but his two-point conversion attempt to Matthew Klopfenstein was denied just short of the goal line.

Lagway, a former five-star recruit, passed for 4,179 yards and 28 touchdowns against 23 interceptions for the Gators from 2024-25. He started 19 of his 24 appearances and compiled a 10-9 record.

In 2025, Lagway completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns but was intercepted 14 times, most among Southeastern Conference quarterbacks.