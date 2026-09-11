Report: Patriots signing DT DaQuan Jones to 1-year deal

The Patriots are signing free agent defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, NFL Network reported Friday.

The deal with New England (0-1) includes a $3.5 million base salary for the 12-year NFL veteran, per the report.

Jones, 34, played the last four seasons with the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, starting all 51 of his games with the club and registering 10 sacks, 31 quarterback hits and 99 tackles.

Jones has played in 167 games (161 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2014-20), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Bills, collecting 20 sacks, 372 tackles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel previously coached Jones at Tennessee from 2018-20. The Titans drafted Jones in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2014.