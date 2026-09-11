Reports: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan receives extension

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had been under contract through the 2027 season, but according to multiple media reports Friday, he was given a multiyear extension.

The Ringer reported Friday that the team signed Shanahan, 46, to an extension during the offseason. Terms of the contract are not yet known.

In his 10th season at the helm, Shanahan is 83-67 in the regular season, guiding the 49ers to six postseason appearances and two Super Bowls -- both losses to the Kansas City Chiefs -- after the 2019 and 2023 campaigns. He has also led the team to five seasons of 10 or more wins.

Hired in 2017 following two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator, Shanahan has 92 overall wins (regular season plus postseason), 10 shy of Bill Walsh and 16 shy of George Seifert's all-time franchise record.

Following a July 14 car crash in which he suffered a concussion and other injuries, Shanahan recovered in time to coach the team in training camp and the preseason.

On Thursday in Melbourne, Australia, the 49ers opened their season with a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams.