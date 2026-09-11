Reports: Bears, RB D’Andre Swift agree to 3-year, $33.75M extension

The Chicago Bears and running back D'Andre Swift agreed to a three-year extension worth $33.75 million, according to reports on Friday.

Swift will reportedly receive $27.5 million in guaranteed money and will be under contract through the 2029 season. He was slated to become a free agent following the 2026 season.

Swift rushed for career highs of 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns last season in 16 games for the Bears. He also caught 34 passes for 299 yards and one score.

The 27-year-old Swift is entering his third season with Chicago. He had 959 rushing yards and six scores in 17 games in 2024.

Swift also has played three seasons with the Detroit Lions (2020-22) and one with the Philadelphia Eagles (2023). He was a Pro Bowl pick with the Eagles in 2023 when he rushed for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns.

Overall, Swift has 4,775 career rushing yards and 38 TDs as well as 271 receptions for 2,097 yards and nine TDs in 89 regular-season games (64 starts).

Swift was a second-round pick (35th overall) by the Lions in 2020.