Bryce Underwood, Michigan upset No. 11 Oklahoma

Bryce Underwood threw for 111 yards and ran for 87 yards and a touchdown as host Michigan defeated No. 11 Oklahoma 17-10 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

It was a far cry from the Wolverines' struggles the week before when they needed a Hail Mary to finish off a controversial win over Western Michigan.

After forcing Michigan to punt, the Sooners took possession on their own 15 with 1:06 remaining and no timeouts.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer broke off a 22-yard gain.

He nearly connected with Rocky Beers to get deep in Michigan territory, but Chase Taylor broke up the pass. Nate Marshall sacked Mateer on the next play, and time expired before the Sooners could get off another play.

Oklahoma outgained Michigan 289-263. The Wolverines had just 75 yards in the second half but forced a turnover late to set up the decisive score.

Michigan sacked Mateer three times.

After struggling in the first half, Oklahoma's offense showed some life in the third quarter, with a 90-yard drive that lasted more than five minutes, ending on Mateer's 22-yard touchdown strike to Mackenzie Alleyne to put the Sooners on the board.

The Sooners were pinned deep in their territory again late in the quarter when Cam Brown's punt was downed at the 1.

Oklahoma drove down for a field goal to tie it with 11:49 remaining. The drive was helped by a pair of 15-yard penalties on the Wolverines.

The Sooners' defense held Michigan to a three-and-out on the next drive, but Jyaire Hill picked off Mateer on third down and returned the pick 24 yards to the Oklahoma 6.

Two plays later, Jordan Marshall ran it in from one yard out to put the Wolverines back on top.

Michigan (2-0) led 10-0 at the break, getting on the board on Underwood's 38-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, then extending the lead on Trey Butkowski's 40-yard field goal with 2:28 remaining in the half.

Beers led the Sooners (1-1) with six catches for 94 yards.