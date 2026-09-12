Caden Buhr’s kick gives No. 21 Iowa dramatic Cy-Hawk win over Iowa State (College Football)

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State tight end Vince Benetti (37) dives for the endzone as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) attempts to tackle during the Cy-Hawk football game Sept. 12, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

College Football

Caden Buhr’s kick gives No. 21 Iowa dramatic Cy-Hawk win over Iowa State

By Field Level Media

Sep 12, 202611:34 pm

Caden Buhr kicked three field goals, including the tiebreaking 42-yarder with 15 seconds left, as No. 21 Iowa recorded a 16-13 victory over visiting Iowa State at Iowa City.

Quarterback Hank Brown rushed for Iowa's lone touchdown as the 73rd meeting in the Cy-Hawk rivalry was a defensive-minded contest. Cam Buffington racked up a career-best 15 tackles for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa State had won the past two meetings on late 54-yard field goals by Kyle Konrardy. This time, Konrardy kicked field goals of 29 and 51 yards but didn't get a chance for a tying kick.

Brown completed 21 of 30 passes for 191 yards for the Hawkeyes (2-0). Tony Diaz caught eight passes for 95 yards for Iowa, which had a 284-255 edge in total offense.

Jaylen Raynor was 10-of-19 passing for 117 yards and one touchdown for Iowa State (1-1). Aiden Flora rushed for 89 yards on 19 carries.

Neither team committed a turnover and there were also zero sacks.

The Cyclones had won three of the previous four meetings.

Iowa knotted the score at 13 on Buhr's 32-yard field goal with 6:22 left in the contest.

They later moved 31 yards on nine plays to set up Buhr's winning boot.

Flora's 34-yard burst down the left side to the Iowa 19-yard line helped Iowa State move ahead in the third quarter. Konrardy had plenty of leg while kicking the 51-yarder that gave the Cyclones a 13-10 lead with 10:06 left.

After a scoreless first quarter, Iowa State received a 29-yard field goal by Konrardy 43 seconds into the second period.

The Cyclones pushed their lead to 10 nearly 6 1/2 minutes later when Raynor connected with Vince Benetti on a 4-yard scoring pass.

Iowa got on the scoreboard on Brown's 1-yard keeper with 5:34 remaining in the second quarter.

Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton had just 57 yards on 15 carries after rushing for a career-best 183 in last week's season opener against Northern Illinois.

--Field Level Media

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