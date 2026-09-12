Caden Buhr’s kick gives No. 21 Iowa dramatic Cy-Hawk win over Iowa State

Caden Buhr kicked three field goals, including the tiebreaking 42-yarder with 15 seconds left, as No. 21 Iowa recorded a 16-13 victory over visiting Iowa State at Iowa City.

Quarterback Hank Brown rushed for Iowa's lone touchdown as the 73rd meeting in the Cy-Hawk rivalry was a defensive-minded contest. Cam Buffington racked up a career-best 15 tackles for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa State had won the past two meetings on late 54-yard field goals by Kyle Konrardy. This time, Konrardy kicked field goals of 29 and 51 yards but didn't get a chance for a tying kick.

Brown completed 21 of 30 passes for 191 yards for the Hawkeyes (2-0). Tony Diaz caught eight passes for 95 yards for Iowa, which had a 284-255 edge in total offense.

Jaylen Raynor was 10-of-19 passing for 117 yards and one touchdown for Iowa State (1-1). Aiden Flora rushed for 89 yards on 19 carries.

Neither team committed a turnover and there were also zero sacks.

The Cyclones had won three of the previous four meetings.

Iowa knotted the score at 13 on Buhr's 32-yard field goal with 6:22 left in the contest.

They later moved 31 yards on nine plays to set up Buhr's winning boot.

Flora's 34-yard burst down the left side to the Iowa 19-yard line helped Iowa State move ahead in the third quarter. Konrardy had plenty of leg while kicking the 51-yarder that gave the Cyclones a 13-10 lead with 10:06 left.

After a scoreless first quarter, Iowa State received a 29-yard field goal by Konrardy 43 seconds into the second period.

The Cyclones pushed their lead to 10 nearly 6 1/2 minutes later when Raynor connected with Vince Benetti on a 4-yard scoring pass.

Iowa got on the scoreboard on Brown's 1-yard keeper with 5:34 remaining in the second quarter.

Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton had just 57 yards on 15 carries after rushing for a career-best 183 in last week's season opener against Northern Illinois.