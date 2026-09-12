Cam Edwards' running helps Michigan State rout Eastern Michigan (College Football)

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards, left, celebrates his touchdown with Alessio Milivojevic, right, during the third quarter against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

College Football

Cam Edwards' running helps Michigan State rout Eastern Michigan

By Field Level Media

Sep 12, 20267:01 pm

Cam Edwards rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to lead Michigan State to a 35-7 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday at East Lansing, Mich.

Alessio Milivojevic went 12-of-20 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns to flank Edwards for Michigan State (2-0), which beat a Mid-American Conference opponent for the second straight week to open the season after beating Toledo in its season opener.

Michigan State outgained Eastern Michigan, 472-219, and had 23 first downs to 13 for Eastern Michigan.

Noah Kim went 16-of-26 passing for 118 yards in defeat for Eastern Michigan (1-2).

Leading 14-7 at halftime, Michigan State opened the game up on back-to-back touchdown drives in the third quarter.

First, the Spartans opened the third quarter with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:10 off of the clock and was capped off with a 2-yard touchdown run by Edwards that gave Michigan State a 21-7 lead with 8:50 to go in the third.

After getting the ball back, Michigan State took a 28-7 lead with 7:08 remaining in the third on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Milivojevic to Charles Taplin.

With 7:48 remaining in the game, Michigan State extended its lead to 35-7 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Jaziun Patterson.

Michigan State opened the scoring with 6:59 left in the first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Milivojevic to Fredrick Moore.

Michigan State went up 14-0 with 8:45 left in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Edwards, which finished off a 16-play, 80-yard drive that took 7:19.

Eastern Michigan answered with a long drive of its own, going 78 yards in 13 plays and cutting the Michigan State lead to 14-7 with 1:50 remaining until halftime on a 4-yard touchdown run by Kim. The drive took 6:50.

--Field Level Media

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