Cam Edwards' running helps Michigan State rout Eastern Michigan

Cam Edwards rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to lead Michigan State to a 35-7 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday at East Lansing, Mich.

Alessio Milivojevic went 12-of-20 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns to flank Edwards for Michigan State (2-0), which beat a Mid-American Conference opponent for the second straight week to open the season after beating Toledo in its season opener.

Michigan State outgained Eastern Michigan, 472-219, and had 23 first downs to 13 for Eastern Michigan.

Noah Kim went 16-of-26 passing for 118 yards in defeat for Eastern Michigan (1-2).

Leading 14-7 at halftime, Michigan State opened the game up on back-to-back touchdown drives in the third quarter.

First, the Spartans opened the third quarter with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:10 off of the clock and was capped off with a 2-yard touchdown run by Edwards that gave Michigan State a 21-7 lead with 8:50 to go in the third.

After getting the ball back, Michigan State took a 28-7 lead with 7:08 remaining in the third on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Milivojevic to Charles Taplin.

With 7:48 remaining in the game, Michigan State extended its lead to 35-7 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Jaziun Patterson.

Michigan State opened the scoring with 6:59 left in the first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Milivojevic to Fredrick Moore.

Michigan State went up 14-0 with 8:45 left in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Edwards, which finished off a 16-play, 80-yard drive that took 7:19.

Eastern Michigan answered with a long drive of its own, going 78 yards in 13 plays and cutting the Michigan State lead to 14-7 with 1:50 remaining until halftime on a 4-yard touchdown run by Kim. The drive took 6:50.