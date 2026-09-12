Charlie Becker scores 3 TDs in No. 5 Indiana's rout of Howard

Josh Hoover connected with Charlie Becker for three touchdowns in the first half to spark No. 5 Indiana to a 55-0 nonconference rout of Howard on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Ind.

Hoover finished 6 of 11 for 146 yards and four scores before taking a seat for the second half. Becker, who scored on all three of his touches, also rested after halftime as he pushed his season touchdown total to five.

Lee Beebe Jr. (16 carries, 117 yards) and Turbo Richard (11 carries, 108 yards) earned their first 100-yard games in an Indiana uniform, while backup quarterback Grant Wilson added two touchdown passes. The Hoosiers (2-0) outgained their FBS foe by a 510-57 margin.

Ja'Shawn Scroggins completed 8 of 15 passes for 43 yards and one interception before being replaced in the second half by Isaiah Freeman. Howard (1-2) was Indiana's first HBCU opponent in program history.

The Bison did not run a play in Indiana territory until they recovered a muffed punt with 1:49 remaining in the third quarter.

"I think we took a step, but it was far from perfect," said Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.

Hoover completed just three passes in the first quarter, but they all went for scores.

To cap the game's first drive, Becker beat man-to-man coverage for a 34-yard touchdown. Hoover's deep lob forced Becker to slow down and battle the cornerback for possession -- and he juggled the ball before securing it while on his back. The underthrown ball earned Hoover some direct instruction from Cignetti on the sidelines.

Indiana ran the ball eight straight times on its second drive but turned to Becker for the touchdown. After Beebe Jr. and Richard took turns slashing through big holes to move the ball 80 yards, Hoover found Becker open on third down for a 6-yard slant that made it 13-0 at the 4:16 mark of the first.

Hoover delivered his third touchdown pass of the quarter when he found Shazz Preston alone behind the mixed-up secondary for a 39-yard score with 1:34 to go.

Hoover waited until the 6:07 mark of the second quarter to hook up with Becker for their final score. Becker crossed over the middle, caught a short pass and turned upfield for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 27-0.

The defense dented the scoreboard on Howard's next possession, as Notre Dame transfer Josh Burnham hit Scroggins as he threw. Linebacker Rolijah Hardy picked off the fluttering pass and enjoyed a clean 19-yard path into the end zone.

Indiana recorded its lone rushing touchdown when Richard took a draw and juked his way 14 yards to push the lead to 41-0 with 1:30 left in the half.