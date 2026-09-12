DeSean Bishop, No. 18 Tennessee pull away from Georgia Tech

DeSean Bishop ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 18 Tennessee to a 45-24 win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday night.

Freshman Faizon Brandon completed 10 of 21 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in his first road start, while Tennessee's defense intercepted Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza twice and sacked him four times.

The Volunteers (2-0) scored 24 unanswered points after falling behind 10-7 in the first quarter and ran for 299 yards, capped by Daune Morris' 47-yard touchdown with 1:30 left in the game. Morris had 98 yards on 10 carries.

Georgia Tech (0-2) has lost its first two games for the first time since 1989.

Mendoza threw his first touchdown pass as the Yellow Jackets' starter when he hit Justice Haynes for a 2-yard score with 7:10 remaining in the third quarter to cut Tennessee's lead to 31-17. It was Georgia Tech's first offensive touchdown, coming over six quarters into the season.

Mendoza completed 26 of 40 passes for 221 yards. Haynes finished with 81 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries, as well as 36 receiving yards on six catches.

Mayiron Dye had two of Tennessee's sacks. Jordan Norman's sack with 4:43 left in the fourth turned the ball over on downs to the Vols. Bishop sealed the outcome when he broke loose for a 29-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left.

Georgia Tech's first touchdown of the game came with 5:49 left in the first quarter when Jackson Ross' punt was blocked by Trae Stevenson Jr. and recovered in the end zone by Elgin Sessions to give the Jackets a 10-7 lead. It was Georgia Tech's first blocked punt return for a touchdown since 2004.

Lane intercepted Mendoza and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown to put Tennessee ahead 17-10 with 11:24 left in the second quarter.

Georgia Tech cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter after his head collided with teammate Jordan Walker's leg during a run by Tennessee. Mbakwe had his head and neck immobilized on the stretcher but was moving his upper extremities.