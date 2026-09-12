Julian Lewis accounts for 5 TDs as Colorado routs Weber State

Julian Lewis threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another score as Colorado rolled to a 52-21 victory over Weber State on Saturday in Boulder, Colo.

The Buffaloes (2-0) scored first-half touchdowns of 66, 63, 48, 55, 32 and 3 yards as Lewis directed an explosive offense that built a 42-14 halftime lead. His four first-half touchdown passes made him the first Colorado quarterback ever to throw four TD passes in an opening half.

Joseph Williams caught four passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, DeAndre Moore Jr. had 107 receiving yards and a score, while Ernest Campbell added a touchdown catch.

Micah Welch rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown and Kaneal Sweetwyne ran for a score for Colorado.

Nate Dahle threw for 244 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Noah Kjar had seven catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while Robert Young added a touchdown grab for the Wildcats (1-2).

Colorado needed only three offensive plays to build a 14-0 lead. Lewis connected with Moore for a 66-yard touchdown on the Buffaloes' first play. On the next possession, Williams turned a short pass into a 63-yard score.

Weber State capitalized on a Lewis fumble, with Dahle finding Young for a 13-yard touchdown with 7:07 left in the first quarter, cutting its deficit to 14-7.

Lewis answered with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Campbell before Randon Fontenette intercepted Dahle on Weber State's ensuing possession.

On the first play of the second quarter, Welch broke through the middle for a 55-yard touchdown, extending Colorado's lead to 28-7.

Dahle connected with Kjar for a 6-yard score at the 12:11 mark of the second quarter, as the Wildcats trailed 28-14. Then Williams made a leaping 32-yard touchdown catch, giving Colorado a 35-14 advantage with 7:38 remaining in the half.

Lewis' 3-yard keeper 51 seconds before halftime sent the Buffaloes into the break with a 42-14 lead. Sweetwyne's 9-yard rushing score gave the Buffaloes a 52-14 lead with 11:35 to play.

Weber State capped the scoring when Dahle found Kjar for a 12-yard touchdown, their second scoring connection of the game.