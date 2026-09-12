Kevin Jennings throws 5 TDs in first half as No. 17 SMU rolls UC Davis

Kevin Jennings passed for 337 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, leading No. 17 SMU to a 56-10 win over UC Davis on Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

Jennings, a fifth-year senior, completed 14 of 16 passes without a turnover.

He spread the ball around while in the game, throwing touchdown passes to four different receivers.

Yamir Knight caught three passes for 62 yards, Derrick McFall added two receptions for 57 yards and a score, and Theo Melin Ohrstrom caught three passes for 25 yards and two touchdowns.

Randy Pittman Jr. and Yannick Smith also caught touchdown passes from Jennings before he was relieved by Ty Hawkins in the second half. Zack Turner caught three for 53 yards and one of Hawkins' two scoring passes.

McFall led the SMU rushing attack with six carries for 46 yards.

Davis starting quarterback Treynor Cleeland was 11 for 26 passing for 83 yards with one interception.

The Mustangs (2-0) scored touchdowns on six of seven first-half drives to build a 42-0 lead at the break.

SMU moved the ball 90 yards on eight plays on its opening drive, a big chunk coming on a 51-yard reception by Jalen Hale, and took a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run by Kendrick Raphael.

The Aggies (2-1) missed a 42-yard field goal on the next series, and SMU quickly capitalized when Jennings faked a quarterback draw and then hit McFall wide open over the middle for a 52-yard touchdown that made it 14-0.

Jennings completed passes of 33 and 31 yards to start SMU's third drive and, two plays later, he connected with Ohrstrom on a 2-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 with 12:33 left in the first half.

Jennings tossed three more touchdowns before halftime, another 2-yarder to Pittman, a 14-yard strike to Ohrstrom, and a 44-yarder to Smith with 24 seconds left until halftime.

Hawkins tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Turner in the third quarter to make it 49-0.

Jackson Kollock replaced Cleeland late in the third quarter and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Coby Herman with 11:18 left in the game to make it 49-7.

Hawkins hit Aljour Miles II with a 3-yard touchdown pass for a 56-7 lead with 9:01 left.