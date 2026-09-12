Kingston Lopa's day of thievery leads Cal past Syracuse

Kingston Lopa returned an interception 24 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and visiting California took advantage of mistake-prone Syracuse for a 21-18 Atlantic Coast Conference-opening victory Saturday afternoon.

Playing its first ACC game under new coach Tosh Lupoi, Cal (1-1) trailed 18-14 and elected to punt from the Syracuse 41-yard line with 6:18 to play.

Three plays later, Lopa read a Steve Angeli pass perfectly, then outraced Syracuse's offensive team to the end zone to give the Golden Bears the lead with 4:51 remaining.

Towns McGough's point-after completed the game's scoring.

Syracuse (1-1) had a chance to tie, driving to the Cal 22 with still 1:45 remaining. But Angeli was sacked by Jayden Wayne at the 28 and Tripp Woody missed his second field goal attempt of the game, this one from 46 yards.

The Orangemen got the ball back with 1:00 remaining, but Lopa recorded his third interception of the game to secure Cal's win.

Besides the three interceptions and two missed field goals, Syracuse had 134 yards on 15 penalties, twice negating long punt returns.

Seeking to remain unbeaten after a 66-3 opening romp over New Hampshire, Syracuse had taken an 18-14 lead on a 2-yard run by Ju'Juan Johnson with 1:38 remaining in the third quarter.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns for Cal, which was outgained 436-249. The sophomore's 2-yard TD pass to Jordan King had given the visitors their first lead of the game at 14-12 midway through the third period.

Ian Strong was Cal's leading receiver with 64 yards on three catches, while Adam Mohammed rushed 19 times for a game-high 74 yards.

Angeli went 24-for-49 for 306 yards and a touchdown along with the three interceptions. Justus Ross-Simmons had five catches for a game-high 82 yards for the Orangemen, while Tylik Hill was the hosts' leading rusher with 56 yards on just two carries.

The only scoring in the first 21 minutes was the product of 25- and 33-yard field goals by the Orangemen's Woody.

A missed field goal by Cal's McGough with 11:16 remaining in the half set up Syracuse's first touchdown, which came on a 23-yard pass from Angeli to Daunte Bacheyle. Angeli had a 20-yard connection with Umari Hatcher earlier in the drive.

Down 12-0, the Golden Bears finally got their offense on track, with Sagapolutele throwing 43 yards to Strong to set up a 14-yard TD pass to Chase Hendricks with 7:15 left in the half.