Malik Washington, Maryland hammer UConn

Malik Washington scorched the UConn defense for 347 yards passing to help propel Maryland to a 38-14 victory over the host Huskies on Saturday afternoon in East Hartford, Conn.

Washington completed 34 of his 41 passes to go along with two touchdowns in his second career 300-yard game. In the second half he had a streak of 18 straight completions, finishing with just one incompletion in the entire half.

Receivers Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding and Chris Durr Jr. also had big days with the former hauling in eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown and the latter getting 10 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Harry Dalton III chipped in 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Maryland (2-0).

UConn (1-1) seemed poised to compete with the Terps early but fell flat completely in the second half with just 86 total yards and three first downs. Starting quarterback Kalieb Osborne was 10 of 21 for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

The Huskies got on the board first by way of a 36-yard throw-and-catch from Osborne to JD Willoughby with 4:39 to go in the first quarter. Maryland responded just 75 seconds later when Washington found Abdul-Rahim Gladding streaking across the middle of the field for a 60- yard touchdown to tie it at 7-7 with 3:24 left in the first quarter.

The Terps used a nine-play, 92-yard drive to get their first lead of the day after Dalton ran it in from 4 yards out midway through the second quarter.

The Terrapins settled for a 19-yard Sean O'Haire field goal as time expired in the first half to give them a 17-7 lead at intermission.

Maryland was in control most of the first half, outgaining UConn 282-137 and 158-30 in the second quarter alone.

The Terps kicked the scoring off the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run by Iverson Howard, but Osborne responded with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Shamar Porter to make it 24-14.

Dalton got a 2-yard touchdown late in the third quarter and Washington found Durr for a 13-yard touchdown with 10:57 to play to cap the scoring.

This was Maryland's third straight win over the Huskies.