Nate Sheppard dominates again as Duke comes back, outlasts Illinois

Running back Nate Sheppard accounted for 188 total yards and three touchdowns as Duke rallied for a 31-27 nonconference victory over Illinois on Saturday afternoon in Champaign, Ill.

Sheppard, who led the nation in Week 1 with 227 rushing yards, carried 24 times for 147 yards and one score. He added short touchdown receptions to close out the first half and open the second half for the Blue Devils (2-0), who avenged a home loss to the Illini (1-1) last season.

Collin Dixon set an Illinois school record by catching three touchdown passes in the first half, but he was slowed in the second half and finished with 11 catches for 166 yards.

Katin Houser completed 24 of 35 passes for 271 yards and three scores, but he tossed a fourth-quarter interception on a pass intended for Dixon and the Blue Devils successfully defended two other fourth-down passes meant for Dixon in the fourth.

Illinois took the lead on the game's first possession as Houser capped a 75-yard drive by rifling a 13-yard slant to Dixon, who leaped to make the catch while taking a hit from behind.

Duke answered quickly as Walker Eget (15 of 21, 206 yards, 3 TDs) lobbed a 12-yard fade over tight coverage to Jonah Burton to make it 7-7 at the 8:28 mark of the first quarter.

Houser overthrew a wide-open Dixon for what would have been a 34-yard score on Illinois' second possession, so the Illini settled for Ethan Moczulski's 51-yard field goal and a 10-7 lead.

Houser made up for the miss on Illinois' next possession. On fourth and inches, Illinois faked a handoff that left Dixon uncovered for a 40-yard touchdown toss that pushed the lead to 17-7 with 12:47 to go in the half.

On the ensuing drive, Illinois' defense appeared to stop Duke in its own territory, but Sheppard skirted around left end on a fake punt for a 15-yard gain and a first down. After escaping multiple gang tackles for a 19-yard run later in the drive, Sheppard capped the drive with a 2-yard blast that cut the deficit to 17-14 with 7:05 left in the second.

Houser and Dixon clicked again before halftime. On third-and-goal from the 2, Houser faked a pitchout, straightened up and found Dixon open near the goalpost for a 24-14 advantage with 1:48 on the clock.

Sheppard and Duke needed just 70 seconds to answer. Sheppard swung out of the backfield, Eget saw no one covering him and flipped a 7-yard toss to make it 24-21 with 38 seconds left in the half.

Duke took its first lead on the opening possession of the second half as Sheppard chipped a rusher, swung out to catch a safety-valve pass and shrugged off a tackler for a 3-yard touchdown and a 28-24 lead with 10:47 on the clock.