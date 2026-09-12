Nebraska puts up big numbers, handles Bowling Green

Anthony Colandrea completed 20 of 24 passes for 222 yards, four touchdowns and one interception to lead Nebraska to a 56-7 win over Bowling Green on Saturday evening in Lincoln, Neb.

Jacory Barney Jr. caught eight passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns for Nebraska (2-0). Kwazi Gilmer also caught two touchdown passes, and Jamal Rule rushed for 88 yards and a score.

The Cornhuskers finished with 546 yards of offense, including 264 on the ground, to 169 for the Falcons.

Jay Kastantin completed 10 of 16 passes for 84 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Bowling Green (0-2). Leo Kemp caught the Falcons' lone touchdown pass.

Nebraska jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to its passing game.

Colandrea put the Cornhuskers on top 7-0 with 7:34 to go in the first quarter. He bought time in the pocket and heaved a 35-yard pass to Barney in the back left corner of the end zone.

Nebraska went up 14-0 in the final minute of the first quarter. Colandrea fired a 12-yard touchdown strike to Gilmer, who caught the pass as he tumbled to the turf.

Colandrea connected with Gilmer again, this time from 4 yards, to increase Nebraska's lead to 21-0 with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter.

The Cornhuskers made it 28-0 with 5:16 left in the first half. Rule rushed through the middle, found open space and outran the Bowling Green secondary for a 59-yard touchdown.

Nebraska boosted its lead to 35-0 before halftime on another long touchdown from Colandrea to Barney. The pair connected for a 32-yard score with 1:54 remaining.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Falcons got on the scoreboard with 14:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Kastantin found Kemp for a 19-yard touchdown completion.

Nebraska capped the scoring with a trio of touchdowns to make it 56-7.

Isaiah Mozee rushed for a 7-yard touchdown with 10:30 to go, and the Cornhuskers defense joined the scoresheet when Derek Wacker recovered a fumble and returned it for a 25-yard touchdown with 9:29 left. The final touchdown came from the reserve unit with 1:18 to go as TJ Lateef fired a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kwinten Ives.

--Field Level Media

completed 20 of 24 passes for 222 yards, four touchdowns and one interception to lead Nebraska to a 56-7 win over Bowling Green on Saturday evening in Lincoln, Neb.

Jacory Barney Jr. caught eight passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns for Nebraska (2-0). Kwazi Gilmer also caught two touchdown passes, and Jamal Rule rushed for 88 yards and a score.

Jay Kastantin completed 10 of 16 passes for 84 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Bowling Green (0-2). Leo Kemp caught the Falcons' lone touchdown pass.

Nebraska jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to its passing game.

Colandrea put the Cornhuskers on top 7-0 with 7:34 to go in the first quarter. He bought time in the pocket and heaved a 35-yard pass to Barney in the back left corner of the end zone.

Nebraska went up 14-0 in the final minute of the first quarter. Colandrea fired a 12-yard touchdown strike to Gilmer, who caught the pass as he tumbled to the turf.

Colandrea connected with Gilmer again, this time from 4 yards, to increase Nebraska's lead to 21-0 with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter.

The Cornhuskers made it 28-0 with 5:16 left in the first half. Rule rushed through the middle, found open space and outran the Bowling Green secondary for a 59-yard touchdown.

Nebraska boosted its lead to 35-0 before halftime on another long touchdown from Colandrea to Barney. The pair connected for a 32-yard score with 1:54 remaining.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Falcons got on the scoreboard with 14:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Kastantin found Kemp for a 19-yard touchdown completion.

Nebraska capped the scoring with a trio of touchdowns to make it 56-7.

Isaiah Mozee rushed for a 7-yard touchdown with 10:30 to go, and the Cornhuskers defense joined the scoresheet when Derek Wacker recovered a fumble and returned it for a 25-yard touchdown with 9:29 left. The final touchdown came from the reserve unit with 1:18 to go as TJ Lateef fired a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kwinten Ives.