No. 12 Alabama dominates second half to dust Kentucky

Daniel Hill ran for a career-high 104 yards to help No. 12 Alabama overcome three first-half turnovers and run away with a 45-17 win over Kentucky in its Southeastern Conference opener Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Ky.

Hill, Trae'shawn Brown and EJ Crowell each scored on the ground for the Crimson Tide, who finished with 155 rushing yards -- 150 of which came after halftime.

Keelon Russell threw for 188 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his first road start for the Crimson Tide (2-0, 1-0 SEC), who outscored the Wildcats 32-0 in the second half.

Kenny Minchey completed 18 of 31 passes for 146 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Kentucky (1-1, 0-1), which managed just 62 yards of offense after halftime. Will Stein became the ninth straight Kentucky coach to lose his first SEC game.

After a sleepy first half that ended with Kentucky holding a 17-13 lead, the Crimson Tide took control with an opportunistic third quarter.

Alabama cut into the deficit with a field goal before taking its first lead with three minutes left in the quarter on Crowell's 3-yard touchdown run set up by Devan Thompkins' strip sack.

Kentucky's ensuing drive ended with a failed fake punt. Two plays later, Hill reached the end zone from 3 yards out. Russell's 2-point conversion pass to Lotzeir Brooks pushed the Crimson Tide lead to 31-17 with 24 seconds left in the third.

Russell found Rico Scott for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the fourth and Brown scored from 4 yards out to close the scoring.

The teams traded opening first-quarter scores on interception-return touchdowns. Kentucky's Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace tipped and then intercepted a Russell screen attempt, returning it 2 yards to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Just past the midway point of the first quarter, Alabama equalized on Luke Metz' 34-yard pick-six.

Kentucky reclaimed the lead on the first play of the second quarter when Minchey connected with Henry Boyer for a 20-yard score.

Two promising second-quarter Alabama drives ended in field goals, which reduced the Wildcats' lead to 14-13. It seemed that was going to be the halftime score until a defensive delay of game penalty on a Kentucky fourth-down play with 34 seconds left extended the drive. That allowed Kentucky kicker Adam Zouagui to boot a 39-yard field goal on the final play to push the halftime lead to 17-13.