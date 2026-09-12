No. 9 Ole Miss cruises past Charlotte

Trinidad Chambliss passed for two touchdowns, Kewan Lacy rushed for two and No. 9 Ole Miss rolled past Charlotte 41-9 on Saturday night in Oxford, Miss.

Chambliss completed 23 of 26 passes for 225 yards for the Rebels (2-0). Cole Gonzales completed 14-of-21 for 128 yards for the 49ers (0-2).

Ole Miss dominated the first half, but on the first play of the third quarter, Charlotte's Chance Williams broke free for a 43-yard run. He added 21 yards on three more runs, leading to Ian Kelly's 28-yard field goal that cut the Rebels' lead to 27-3.

After an Ole Miss punt, the 49ers drove to Kelly's 24-yard field goal, making it 27-6 at the end of the third quarter. Chambliss, who had completions of 9, 12, 31 and 9 yards in the waning moments of the third quarter, threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Horatio Fields to conclude the drive on the second play of the fourth quarter.

Kelly kicked a 28-yard field goal to reduce the lead to 34-9 before Deuce Knight replaced Chambliss and rushed 7 yards for a touchdown to complete the scoring.

On the first possession of the game, the Rebels drove to Lacy's 9-yard touchdown run. The 49ers drove to the Ole Miss 26 before stalling and Kelly's 44-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Kam Franklin, leaving the Rebels with a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

On the third play of the second quarter, Chambliss threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Johntay Cook II to extend the lead to 14-0.

Charlotte punted the ball back to Ole Miss and Chambliss completed four passes for 57 yards before Lacy ran 2 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead. Lucas Carneiro's 57-yard field goal pushed the lead to 24-0.

The 49ers were on the edge of field-goal range a second time when Nick Cull intercepted a pass by Gonzales and returned it 38 yards, leading to Carneiro's 41-yard field goal as time expired, increasing the lead to 27-0 at halftime.