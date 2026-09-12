North Carolina throttles Richmond after season-opening loss

Duke Scott ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns and North Carolina State easily recovered from last month's season-opening loss, cruising past visiting Richmond 73-0 on Friday night at Raleigh, N.C.

Wolfpack Quarterback CJ Bailey was 13-for-17 for 281 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 1 yard around the right side for a second-quarter touchdown.

It was a strong bounce-back for the Wolfpack (1-1) after a 34-8 setback at Virginia on Aug. 29.

Scott had 115 of his rushing yards in the first quarter. Will Wilson ran for two 1-yard first-half touchdowns and a 5-yard score in the third quarter, then threw a 3-yard TD pass later in the third.

Richmond (2-1) was held to 110 yards of total offense. Quarterback Ashten Snelsire was 8-for-23 for 76 yards with an interception.

There was a lightning-related delay of about 90 minutes with NC State leading 28-0 with 11:33 to play in the second quarter.

The Wolfpack led 49-0 at halftime, holding a 481-85 advantage in total offense. There was no halftime break and the fourth quarter was reduced to 10 minutes.

Davion Gause ran 19 yards to open the scoring 3:39 into the game.

Scott sprinted away from the Spiders for a 65-yard touchdown on the first snap of NC State's second possession, helping the Wolfpack to a 14-0 lead slightly more than four minutes into the game.

NC State's third possession came with a 13-play, 86-yard drive, with Scott running in from 7 yards out.

Richmond was setting up a trick play on the second snap of the second quarter but instead fumbled the ball to NC State's Ty White, giving the Wolfpack the ball at the Richmond 42.

After the delay, NC State got the ball back on Jackson Vick's interception and scored about two minutes later on Wilson's 1-yard run. After a Richmond three-and-out, Bailey threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Preston Douglas. That drive started with a Scott 50-yard touchdown run nullified by a penalty followed by a 43-yard pass from Bailey to Douglas to set up the scoring play on the next drive.