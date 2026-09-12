Raiders TE Michael Mayer signs multi-year extension

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a multi-year contract extension with tight end Michael Mayer on Saturday.

Terms were not disclosed, but NFL Network reported it's a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.

Mayer, 25, opens the season as the Raiders' No. 1 tight end with Brock Bowers recovering from a knee procedure.

Mayer set career highs with 35 receptions and 328 yards in 2025, adding one touchdown in 13 games (12 starts).

He has 83 catches for 788 yards and three TDs in 38 games (32 starts) since Las Vegas made him a second-round pick in 2023 out of Notre Dame.

The Raiders kick off their first season under head coach Klint Kubiak on Sunday against the visiting Miami Dolphins.