Report: Cowboys RB Malik Davis to have hip surgery

Dallas Cowboys backup running back Malik Davis is scheduled to have surgery on his hip Saturday and be placed on injured reserve, ESPN reported.

Davis, who is the primary backup to Javonte Williams, was carted off the field at practice on Friday after sustaining the injury.

"Unfortunately, I think he's looking at a pretty serious injury that could take him out for some period of time," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "We don't have the final details; we'll know more, but certainly so disappointed for Malik."

Davis, 27, had 52 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games last season.

He has rushed 90 times for 411 yards and three scores in 25 career games for Dallas.

Emari Demercado, who was claimed off waivers, is expected to serve as the primary backup to Williams for Sunday night's season opener against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.