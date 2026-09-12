Reports: Packers, TE Tucker Kraft agree to $75M deal

Tucker Kraft and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a four-year, $75 million extension worth up to $92 million with incentives, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Kraft's deal includes a $26.5 million signing bonus.

His average annual salary of $18.5 million rates behind only two tight ends: Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals) and George Kittle (San Franciscso 49ers).

Kraft, 25, played only eight games last season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

In three seasons, he has 113 receptions for 1,551 and 15 touchdowns. Last season he had 32 receptions for 489 yards (career-high 15.3 yards per reception) and six touchdowns.

The Packers selected Kraft 78th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State.