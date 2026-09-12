Reports: Packers, TE Tucker Kraft agree to $75M deal (NFL)

Tork Mason

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) hypes up the crowd during practice on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

NFL

Reports: Packers, TE Tucker Kraft agree to $75M deal

By Field Level Media

Sep 12, 20266 hours ago

Tucker Kraft and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a four-year, $75 million extension worth up to $92 million with incentives, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Kraft's deal includes a $26.5 million signing bonus.

His average annual salary of $18.5 million rates behind only two tight ends: Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals) and George Kittle (San Franciscso 49ers).

Kraft, 25, played only eight games last season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

In three seasons, he has 113 receptions for 1,551 and 15 touchdowns. Last season he had 32 receptions for 489 yards (career-high 15.3 yards per reception) and six touchdowns.

The Packers selected Kraft 78th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State.

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...
Loading...