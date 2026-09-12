Top 25 roundup: Austin Simmons, No. 23 Mizzou win Border War vs. Kansas

Austin Simmons passed for three touchdowns and Robert Woodyard Jr. forced a pair of turnovers on consecutive possessions in the second half Friday night, leading No. 23 Missouri to a 38-21 victory over Kansas in Lawrence, Kan.

Donovan Olugbode and Cayden Lee finished with more than 100 yards receiving apiece and each caught a touchdown pass for Missouri (2-0), which won its fifth straight "Border War" matchup, a rivalry that began in 1891. Jamal Roberts contributed 125 rushing yards and a TD on 28 carries.

Austin Alexander had an 88-yard touchdown return on a blocked field goal for Kansas (1-1), which has lost both meetings with Mizzou in a series that has been played only twice -- both in the past two seasons -- since the Tigers moved to the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall finished 13 of 30 for 168 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

No. 24 Louisville 59, Villanova 13

Lincoln Kienholz passed for 332 yards, threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead the Cardinals to a win over the visiting Wildcats.

Lawayne McCoy caught three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, Tre Richardson had seven grabs for 98 yards and Jaleel Skinner had 82 receiving yards and a touchdown catch for Louisville (1-1). Marquise Davis had two rushing scores and Braxton Jennings added a rushing and a receiving TD for the Cardinals, who outgained Villanova 635-253.

Villanova quarterback Pat McQuaide completed 18 of 31 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown. Ja'briel Mace had 73 receiving yards and a TD reception for the Wildcats (1-2).

No. 25 Virginia 59, Norfolk State 3

Beau Pribula threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter and the Cavaliers cruised to a victory over the Spartans in Charlottesville, Va.

Pribula completed 12 of 14 passes for 162 yards and one interception before sitting out the second half for Virginia (2-0). Backup Eli Holstein added two touchdown passes, and Jacquon Gibson made two touchdown catches.

Deljay Bailey finished 15 of 25 for 142 yards and two interceptions for Norfolk State, which was outgained 466-223. The FCS-level Spartans (1-2) fell to 2-13 under second-year head coach and former NFL star Michael Vick.