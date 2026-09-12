Virginia Tech gains measure of revenge, blows out Old Dominion

Virginia Tech continued its winning start to the James Franklin era, dispatching Old Dominion 44-21 in Blacksburg, Va., on Saturday afternoon.

The Hokies scored the first 17 points of the game and never looked back, avenging a 45-26 home loss to the Monarchs (1-1) last season and improving to 2-0 for the first time since 2021.

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 31 of 42 attempts for 327 yards and had three total touchdowns for Virginia Tech. Tight end Luke Reynolds was the recipient of both passing touchdowns, grabbing eight catches for 108 yards.

Quinn Henicle was responsible for both Old Dominion touchdowns, throwing for 187 yards and adding a game-high 83 on the ground.

The Monarchs were hampered by four fumbles. Mylachi Williams forced two of those fumbles for the Hokies, who piled up seven sacks as a defense.

A John Love 39-yard field goal opened the scoring for Virginia Tech on its first drive. Marcellous Hawkins Jr. added a 20-yard touchdown run with 3:01 left in the first quarter.

Virginia Tech got its first defensive score of the season when Williams forced a Henicle fumble and Tyson Flowers returned it 14 yards for the touchdown with 2:29 to go in the period.

Old Dominion got on the scoreboard with Nathanial Eichner's 34-yard field goal with four seconds left in the quarter.

Reynolds had 10-yard and 16-yard touchdown receptions in the second quarter as the Hokies grabbed control of the game. Virginia Tech took a 34-6 lead into the break after the teams traded late field goals.

Love hit his third field goal of the game to cap off the Hokies' first offensive possession of the second half.

Old Dominion responded with its first touchdown of the day. On 4th-and-goal, Henicle connected with Leon Haughton Jr. for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter.

Grunkemeyer provided the first points in the fourth quarter when he called his own number for a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 11:03 left.

Henicle answered back with a 76-yard touchdown run with 7:49 to go, the longest play from scrimmage for either team.