Wayne Knight runs for 3 scores to carry UCLA past San Diego State

Wayne Knight rushed for three touchdowns to capitalize on a lock-down effort from the UCLA defense, as the Bruins held off visiting San Diego State, 28-10, on Saturday in Pasadena, Calif.

Knight went seven yards on his second scoring carry, which gave UCLA (2-0) a two-possession cushion with 7:17 left in regulation. It marked the first time all game either side had any breathing room.

San Diego State (1-1) held the Bruins scoreless through the first half thanks to its own stout defensive performance and timely plays -- including Aztecs cornerback Mike Lindsay's end-zone interception of UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

The pick thwarted the Bruins' first threatening drive of the day, but UCLA held San Diego State in a stalemate. The Aztecs did not cross in Bruins territory until late in the third quarter, after UCLA's offense finally broke through for the first time.

A quickly forced three-and-out earlier in the period and advantageous field position set up the Bruins on San Diego State' side of the 50-yard line. UCLA cashed in when it went 43 yards in four plays, capped with Knight's 8-yard touchdown rush.

The Aztecs cut into the lead with a Cooper DiLeva field goal of 46 yards to start the fourth quarter, but UCLA effectively put the game away on the next drive.

A Bruins possession spanning nine plays and 75 yards included a second-and-long pass of 20 yards from Iamaleava to Semaj Morgan, who came down with the ball despite taking a hard hit. The reception -- one of Morgan's six for a game-high 73 yards -- placed UCLA in the red zone, leading to Knight's second touchdown.

Knight scored again, breaking loose for a 36-yard touchdown, but not before teammate Jaivian Thomas punched in a goal-line score.

Despite its struggles to score for three quarters, the UCLA offense moved the ball effectively on the ground to the tune of 214 yards, led by Knight's 97. Iamaleava rushed for 57 yards on 13 carries, Thomas carried for 32 on seven touches and Anthony Woods added 30 on eight carries.

Lucky Sutton rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries to lead San Diego State. Quarterback Jayden Denegal threw a 19-yard score to tight end Jackson Ford in the fourth quarter, but it was one of only six completions Denegal managed on 17 attempts for 45 yards.

Iamaleava went 14-of-22 for 151 yards.