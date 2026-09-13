Bengals capitalize on clumsy Buccaneers' 4 fumbles to open '26 with win

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati's overhauled defense converted three first-half fumbles into touchdowns and led the Bengals past the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-27 on Sunday.

Joe Burrow finished 25-of-35 for 254 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Bengals (1-0), who finished with four forced turnovers. Baker Mayfield was 23-of-28 for 216 yards and a touchdown run for the Buccaneers (0-1), who dropped their first season opener since 2020. Mayfield lost three fumbles for the first time in his career.

Evan McPherson converted all four field goal attempts, including kicks of 55 and 58 yards, to help Cincinnati to its first Week 1 win at home since beating Minnesota in 2021.

The Bengals jumped out to a 24-10 halftime lead thanks to their defense. With Tampa Bay up 3-0, Mayfield was strip-sacked by Myles Murphy and Barrett Carter, with Murphy getting credit for the forced fumble. Demetrius Knight Jr. picked up the fumble and raced 27 yards for Cincinnati's first touchdown of the season.

It was the first scoop-and-score for the Bengals since the "Fumble in the Jungle" in a January 2023 playoff game, when Sam Hubbard picked up Tyler Huntley's fumble and ran 98 yards for the touchdown in the playoff win over the Ravens.

On the next possession, Bryan Cook forced a fumble from Bucky Irving and Boye Mafe recovered at the Tampa Bay 33. Given great field position, the offense finished it off with a touchdown throw of 2 yards to Mike Gesicki, who caught it at the 1 and fell backwards into the end zone for a 14-3 lead.

Tampa Bay appeared to be getting ready to score as they marched into the red zone. But after eluding a heavy pass rush and dancing into open field at the 12, Mayfield ran up the middle. At the 4-yard line, Carter came in and forced the fumble. The ball rolled into the end zone, where it was recovered by Cook.

The Bengals then marched 80 yards and made it 21-3 when Chase Brown ran 5 yards untouched up the middle for the touchdown.

Momentum swung Tampa Bay's way with three minutes left in the third quarter when rookie Josiah Trotter intercepted Burrow and took it 38 yards to the house to cut Cincinnati's lead to 27-20.

McPherson made two of his field goals in the fourth quarter (58 and 32 yards) to push the lead to 33-20. Mayfield's 9-yard scoring run came with 3:19 left, but the Buccaneers opted to kick it to Cincinnati and the Bengals were able to bleed the rest of the clock.