Georgia Tech CB Jaylen Mbakwe released from hospital

Georgia Tech defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe was released from a local hospital on Sunday after leaving the previous night's game against Tennessee on a stretcher.

A transfer from Alabama, Mbakwe was credited with one tackle against the Volunteers before suffering the injury when his helmet collided with teammate Jordan Walker's knee while trying to make a tackle in the third quarter. Walker was also carried off the field by trainers.

Mbakwe showed motion in his arms as he was stretchered off the field and taken by ambulance to Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital, where he stayed overnight.

The school called it a "precautionary observation."

"Georgia Tech Football's Jaylen Mbakwe was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for precautionary observation following his injury in the third quarter of Saturday night's game vs. Tennessee," Georgia Tech said in a statement. "He was evaluated overnight and has been released. Jaylen and Georgia Tech appreciate all who have taken the time to express concern and support."

Mbakwe, a 6-foot, 195-pound junior from Clay, Ala., saw action in 22 games for the Crimson Tide over the previous two years. He played cornerback in 2024 and caught three passes as a wide receiver last season.

"Minor Setback for a Major Comeback," Mbakwe posted on X. "Appreciate all the prayers and text messages so many to respond to but i'm fine and feeling well... As a team our goals is still right in front of us and we want the fans behind us every step of the way!!!"

The Yellow Jackets lost 45-24 to No. 18 Tennessee to fall to 0-2, and will play host to Mercer next Saturday.