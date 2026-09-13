Giants WR Malik Nabers active for Week 1, set for ACL return

Malik Nabers is active for "Sunday Night Football" and in line to make his return from an ACL tear nearly 12 months ago when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys.

Nabers hurt his knee attempting to make a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 28, 2025. He underwent surgery on his torn right ACL and meniscus a month later.

Nabers was a full participant in practice all week and was listed as questionable on the Giants' injury report Friday. The wideout explained to reporters that he "can't put (his) career at risk" by coming back too soon, but come Sunday evening, he was seen on the field running routes and catching balls from quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Nabers, 23, enters his third season after being selected sixth overall by the Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowler as a rookie and has amassed 127 receptions for 1,475 yards and nine touchdowns in his 19 career games (17 starts).

The notable name to appear on New York's inactives list was veteran running back Najee Harris, the former Charger and Pittsburgh Steeler who signed with the Giants in mid-August. Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary figure to get work out of the Giants' backfield.