Jaden Craig, TCU bounce back with throttling of Grambling

Jaden Craig passed for 391 yards while completing 24 of 31 pass attempts with four touchdowns in TCU's 63-7 victory Saturday night over Grambling at Fort Worth, Texas.

Craig also amassed 53 rushing yards on eight carries.

The Horned Frogs (1-1) came into the game looking to rebound from their season-opening 15-10 loss to North Carolina in Dublin, Ireland, a game in which the Horned Frogs did not score after their first two possessions.

They produced offensively despite star receiver Jordan Dwyer being sidelined again with a foot injury after missing the North Carolina game.

TCU finished with 676 yards of total offense, including 285 on the ground.

The Horned Frogs scored on their opening possession on an 8-yard run by Major Everhart, but they had to punt and then lost a fumble on the next two drives.

They got on track in the second quarter, scoring touchdowns on three consecutive possessions.

A 28-yard pass from Craig to Ka'Morreun Pimpton set up a 1-yard scoring run by Jon Denman with 10:53 left in the half, giving TCU a 14-0 lead. Pimpton then extended the lead to 21 with a 9-yard touchdown grab.

Grambling (2-1) responded with a 91-yard touchdown drive engineered by quarterback Reginald Johnson, who finished the game completing 14 of 20 pass attempts for 190 yards with a touchdown.

Johnson found Jordan Bride for a 62-yard completion, taking the Tigers to the TCU 7.

After an incompletion, Johnson connected with Byron Eaton Jr. for a 7-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 21-7 with 4:25 left in the half.

The Horned Frogs responded with another long scoring drive, going 76 yards in 2:31. Joe Pitchford finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:48 remaining in the half to extend the lead back to 28-7.

In the second half, TCU's defense came away with two interceptions, including a 67-yard pick-6 by Teon Parks.

Craig threw three more touchdown passes, connecting twice for a score with Kari Ashley.

Ashley had seven receptions for 119 yards and Ed Small finished with five catches for 101 yards.